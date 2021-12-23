Four-star tackle on Notre Dame: ‘It’s the best of both worlds’

“The Notre Dame offer came together quickly,” Absher said. “I talked to Coach Dre Brown a week before I got the offer, and he introduced himself. That was the first contact I had from Notre Dame.”

That was certainly the case Oct. 21 when Notre Dame extended the good news to Belmont (N.C.) South Point class of 2023 offensive tackle Sullivan Absher , a four-star recruit according to Rivals.

Any time Notre Dame offers an offensive line recruit, it’s news. As a program that can hold claim to “Offensive Line U.” the Fighting Irish instantly become a contender for most prospects at the position who they extend a scholarship offer to.

The second contact came when offensive line coach Jeff Quinn shot him a text message, and they set up a time for a phone call. And by the end of that conversation, Absher received an offer from the Fighting Irish.

“Notre Dame is probably the best offensive line program anywhere,” he said. “The number of players they develop and put in the NFL year after year is insane. That’s just the tip of the iceberg; you also have the actual school with its academics. That’s top-notch as well. You’re getting an Ivy League education and a top-five football program year-in and year-out. It’s the best of both worlds.”

The 6-7, 285-pounder saw the Irish football team with his own eyes not too long ago.

“I’ve grown up watching them on television. I did see them beat Virginia Tech and that was my first time playing in-person,” he added. “You see the gold helmets on television, but when you see them in real life it’s just like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s Notre Dame!’”

North Carolina, North Carolina State and Virginia Tech are among the other schools that have impressed Absher, and he’s already taken visits to see those programs. He hasn’t been to Notre Dame yet, but he hopes to change that.

“I’m for sure looking to get up there for a visit,” Absher said.

Rivals ranks Absher as the nation’s No. 248 overall player and No. 22 offensive tackle.