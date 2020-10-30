Notre Dame’s top men’s basketball recruit on the 2021 board announced his top six on Friday evening, and the Fighting Irish made the cut. South Bend (Ind.) Riley guard Blake Wesley trimmed his list down to Creighton, Kansas State, Maryland, Notre Dame, Purdue and Xavier. Notre Dame, the hometown school that has made him a priority since offering last summer, is recruiting him as hard as anyone. “Everything has been going well,” Wesley told BlueandGold.com in August. “I’m still thinking about that decision. They’re saying I could be a star in South Bend. I talk to them at least twice a week.”

Irish assistant Ryan Humphrey has been in frequent contact with him throughout his process. “I like Coach [Mike] Brey, Coach Humphrey and the campus — it’s really nice,” Wesley said. “I know a lot of people there. All of my friends want me to go there, but that’s my decision. I’ve just got to see.” Notre Dame has one hoops pledge in the 2021 class from another local product. South Bend (Ind.) St. Joseph wing JR Konieczny pledged to the Irish in August of 2019. Konieczny and Wesley are close friends. “That’s my homie,” Wesley said. “We’ve been close friends since middle school. We hang out and work out together all the time. That’s my dog.” BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel watched Wesley perform at the Battle of the Brands AAU event in August. Below is a portion of his takeaways.