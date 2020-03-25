Last Wednesday, Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding class of 2021 safety Zakee Wheatley announced a top eight schools list of Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Wisconsin. Six days later, the 6-2, 180-pound safety added an offer from Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish staff has been in communication with Wheatley for several months and things heated during the January contact period. Notre Dame stopped by his school and even saw him in action during an away basketball game. “It’s a relationship that has been building,” Wheatley said. “I wasn’t really shocked [by the offer] because I’ve been talking to them for a minute, but it was a little bit of a surprise. Coach texted me saying that he had good news. I called him and they offered.”

Notre Dame offering Zakee Wheatley of Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding has made a big impact on his recruitment. (Nick Lucero - Rivals.com)

The Irish coach who got on the phone with the four-star defensive back to inform him of the good news was new cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens.

“He was talking about him getting the job not too long ago and wanting to build a relationship with me,” Wheatley said. “He’s been talking to me since he got the job.” Wheatley knows a thing or two about Notre Dame, and he certainly hopes to get to South Bend at some point after the dead period forced by the coronavirus lifts. “I definitely know that it’s independent, it has a prestigious history, great academically and in football,” noted Wheatley. Where does Notre Dame fit into Wheatley's recruitment? While he has his top eight schools list, the Irish extending an offer to him puts Notre Dame in a good spot in his recruitment.