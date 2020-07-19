Omaha (Neb.) Burke class of 2022 outside linebacker Devon Jackson holds 11 early scholarship offers, but for the most part, four schools have kept in the most contact. “Coaches can’t call us until Sept. 1, and we can’t go anywhere,” the 6-2, 195-pounder said. “It’s been quiet for me. There’s a few schools I’ve been talking to – Nebraska obviously, Missouri, Michigan and now Notre Dame. I’m very interested in [Notre Dame].” Notre Dame is the latest school to offer Jackson a scholarship, dishing out the good news to him on Friday. Notre Dame had seen him play before in person while recruiting his teammate, Xavier Watts, who signed with the Irish last December, and visited his high school to inquire about him in January.

Rivals ranks Jackson as a four-star prospect. (Nate Clouse)

“I knew they were interested in me for a while,” Jackson added. “I talked to the defensive coordinator [July 16], and he and my head coach have a good relationship. Then I talked to them again [July 17] and they offered me.” Jackson has strong early vibes from Notre Dame defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Clark Lea from their early conversations “I like him. He’s someone is honest with me, which I like,” Jackson explained. “I don’t want someone who sugar coats things. I want someone to tell me straight up how it is. I respect him and seems like a really good coach. Hopefully when this is all over, I can go see the campus.” Watts has been raving about Notre Dame to the four-star prospect for over a year.