EJ: Before we dive into recruiting, how has the offseason been going for you?

TM: Been going well. I’m just working hard and focusing on the little things like staying disciplined with my team. I haven’t really been worried too much about myself. It’s more about my team. But I have put on a lot muscle, so I’m trying to get faster.

EJ: You’re huge, man! What’s your updated height and weight?

TM: (Laughs) I’m 5-foot-11, 225 pounds right now.

EJ: You recently made somewhat of a cut to your recruiting list as you narrowed it down to 16. So what’s next on that front?

TM: Well, I cut it in half. I’m going to be talking to all those schools then narrow it down to a Top 5. I plan to make my official visits to those schools and then commit. I’m planning to take them in the summer and commit before my first game, which is on Sept. 7. My mom told me if I feel like the school is right to make a decision.