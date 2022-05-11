Four-star RB Jayden Limar sets commitment date
The end is in sight for Jayden Limar.
The four-star running back from Lake Stevens (Wash.) High set a commitment date for May 26. Limar will choose one of four schools: Arizona, Michigan, Notre Dame or Oregon.
Limar's decision to end his recruitment followed recent visits to Notre Dame, Arizona and Arizona State in the past three weeks.
Limar previously told Inside ND Sports that he plans to return to Notre Dame for an official visit June 10-12.
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
Inside ND Sports recruiting reporter Kyle Kelly recent logged a FutureCast prediction in favor of Notre Dame.
“I am definitely thinking about them very seriously now,” Limar told Inside ND Sports following his Notre Dame visit for the Blue-Gold Game on April 23. “I loved the entire thing about the fans. They were all cool. You've got little kids running up to you, and they know who you are, and you're not even playing here yet. You're just a recruit, and they want to meet you. I found that cool."
Rivals ranks the 5-foot-10, 181-pound Limar as the No. 12 running back in the 2023 class. As a junior, Limar rushed for 1,548 yards and 20 touchdowns in 12 games. He also tallied 369 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @ByKyleKelly.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.