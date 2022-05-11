Four-star RB Jayden Limar sets commitment date

The end is in sight for Jayden Limar.

The four-star running back from Lake Stevens (Wash.) High set a commitment date for May 26. Limar will choose one of four schools: Arizona, Michigan, Notre Dame or Oregon.

Limar's decision to end his recruitment followed recent visits to Notre Dame, Arizona and Arizona State in the past three weeks.

Limar previously told Inside ND Sports that he plans to return to Notre Dame for an official visit June 10-12.

