Four-Star RB Dallan Hayden Reviews Notre Dame Official Visit

Notre Dame had a massive recruiting weekend from June 11-13, and Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers class of 2022 running back Dallan Hayden made his way to South Bend, Ind. The nation’s No. 170 overall player and No. 13 ball carrier in the country is a key target for the Fighting Irish and raved about his time on Notre Dame’s campus.

Your visit just wrapped up. How did everything go and what did you think?

Hayden: “It was awesome. I saw everything on Zoom, but it’s not the same as when you’re in person. I was very impressed with the campus, the athletic facilities and their coaching staff. They impressed me and my family. I had a great weekend here.”

How much different was it from the first time you went there for a self-guided tour when all you could do was walk around campus to this weekend when they hosted you for an official visit?

Hayden: “It’s way better. The self-guided tour was great because I had never been to Notre Dame. I couldn’t talk to the coaches or see the facilities inside then. It was awesome to talk to the coaches face-to-face and see the indoor facility. I saw everything Notre Dame has to offer.”

Tell me about Coach Lance Taylor. Was he different in-person than on Zoom calls?

Hayden: “Coach Taylor has been recruiting me for a whole year, and we’ve developed a great relationship. He was telling me that he’ll develop on and off the field. He’s big on the skill set to be able to play in the NFL. The days of only handing running backs the ball is over. The running back in the NFL who I know that does that is Derrick Henry, and he’s also way bigger than everyone.