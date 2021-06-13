Four-Star RB Dallan Hayden Reviews Notre Dame Official Visit
Notre Dame had a massive recruiting weekend from June 11-13, and Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers class of 2022 running back Dallan Hayden made his way to South Bend, Ind. The nation’s No. 170 overall player and No. 13 ball carrier in the country is a key target for the Fighting Irish and raved about his time on Notre Dame’s campus.
Your visit just wrapped up. How did everything go and what did you think?
Hayden: “It was awesome. I saw everything on Zoom, but it’s not the same as when you’re in person. I was very impressed with the campus, the athletic facilities and their coaching staff. They impressed me and my family. I had a great weekend here.”
How much different was it from the first time you went there for a self-guided tour when all you could do was walk around campus to this weekend when they hosted you for an official visit?
Hayden: “It’s way better. The self-guided tour was great because I had never been to Notre Dame. I couldn’t talk to the coaches or see the facilities inside then. It was awesome to talk to the coaches face-to-face and see the indoor facility. I saw everything Notre Dame has to offer.”
Tell me about Coach Lance Taylor. Was he different in-person than on Zoom calls?
Hayden: “Coach Taylor has been recruiting me for a whole year, and we’ve developed a great relationship. He was telling me that he’ll develop on and off the field. He’s big on the skill set to be able to play in the NFL. The days of only handing running backs the ball is over. The running back in the NFL who I know that does that is Derrick Henry, and he’s also way bigger than everyone.
People like Christian McCaffrey, who was coached by Coach Taylor, and Alvin Kamara and those types of backs are taking over the game. Coach Taylor is big on those types of backs, and you can see how he’s developed Kyren Williams and is developing Chris Tyree. I really like that.”
I’m sure you got to sit down with Coach Brian Kelly. What was that like?
Hayden: “It was pretty cool; he seems like a really good guy. He has his players’ backs, which I like. He’s a guy you’d want to play for.”
What’s the biggest takeaway for you from the visit?
Hayden: “There were a lot of positives. The campus and facilities are beautiful. The coaching staff seems like a staff you’d want to play for. They’re going to have your back and are big on your goals. They’re also big on academics and getting your degree; you can tell that Coach Kelly is big on that.”
Notre Dame has one commit at running back and is going to sign one more at the position. Where do they stand for you and what’s next in your recruitment?
Hayden: “They’re definitely one of the schools I’m looking at heavily. I’m taking an official visit to Ohio State next week. I feel like I’ll be closer to a decision after I finish my officials.”
----
• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_ and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.