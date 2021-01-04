After former Irish running backs Jafar Armstrong and Jahmir Smith announced their plans to transfer away from Notre Dame, running back recruiting has become more important than ever.

As it stands, there are only four current backs on scholarship for Notre Dame: Kyren Williams, Chris Tyree, C’Bo Flemister, and Kendall Abdur-Rahman. In the 2021 class, the Irish staff signed Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph’s running back Audric Estime and are in position to sign the already committed Metairie (La.) Rummel back Logan Diggs next month.

In the upcoming 2022 cycle, Notre Dame moved into a great position with one of its top backfield targets in four-star Dallan Hayden. The Tennessee product announced his top four schools group on Friday afternoon, which included the Irish along with Ohio State, Oregon, and in-state Tennessee.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!