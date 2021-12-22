Four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina breaks down Notre Dame visit

Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian’s Christopher Vizzina is one of a few quarterbacks in the 2023 class who holds a scholarship offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Vizzina is the most recent signal-caller prospect who offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees has offered, extending the news to the 6-4, 200-pounder Oct. 27. The four-star recruit wanted to get up to Notre Dame as soon as possible after receiving the offer but couldn’t with his high school football schedule, but he did make it to Notre Dame Dec. 11. “It was an amazing visit,” Vizzina told BlueandGold.com. “I got to meet Coach [Marcus] Freeman for the first time, and he sat me and my family down and told us how much I mean to the future of the program. I got to talk to Coach Rees a lot, too, and met a lot of other coaches. I saw all of the facilities and talked to some of the 2022 commits.

Vizzina raved about his time in South Bend earlier this month. (Rivals.com)

“What I really took away from the visit was how everyone there wants to be great. They want you to be a great, all-around person. That makes a program very attractive.” Vizzina threw for Notre Dame’s coaching staff during a prospect camp June 17, but the staff wanted to see his junior tape before extending the offer. Clearly, they were impressed with him. Vizzina completed 147 of 209 throws (70.3 percent) with 18 touchdowns and four interceptions, while also adding 649 rushing yards and a whopping 16 scores on the ground in 12 games. “When I went to camp, I got to see the football aspect of Notre Dame,” Vizzina continued. “On this visit, I saw what life is like at the university and learned more about the people there. The way people want to be a high-character person and great at football, that’s something that’s unique about Notre Dame. That’s another factor that adds on to how significant Notre Dame is.” Vizzina felt valued by the Notre Dame coaching staff during his conversations with them. “I know I had an offer from them, but they’re a lot more interested than I thought they were,” Vizzina added. “They were telling me how if I came in and was the first quarterback to win a national championship for Notre Dame in over 30 years, then I’d be a legend for what comes with that. They believe I can do that because my upside is so high. They believe in me and believe that I can get 10 times better.” After Freeman officially became Notre Dame’s head coach, Vizzina got on the phone with him, and the rising senior recruit talks weekly with Rees.