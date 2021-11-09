Four-star QB Jackson Arnold: ‘I really love Notre Dame’

Notre Dame had a big recruiting weekend when the Irish defeated North Carolina 44-34 Oct. 30, and a key prospect on campus was Denton (Texas) Guyer’s Jackson Arnold, a class of 2023 quarterback. The 6-2, 195-pound four-star prospect saw Notre Dame for the first time back in June when he participated for a prospect camp, so he had an idea of what to expect when he returned. The game day atmosphere in South Bend exceeded expectations. “It was even better than the first time I went, which is kind of surprising because I loved it the first time I was there,” Arnold told BlueandGold.com. “Notre Dame has an awesome campus. Seeing the fall colors made the campus look even better and seeing a game enhanced my experience at Notre Dame.”

Arnold felt the love from the Fighting Irish staff during his time on campus. He spent a good bit of time talking with the entire offensive staff, which of course included offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees. “It wasn’t necessarily even about football,” Arnold said of his conversation with Rees. “He was just asking about how we’ve been doing, but of course, we did talk about how my recruitment has been going. It was a good, laid-back conversation.” Rees extended a scholarship offer to Arnold back on Aug. 4, and the talented signal caller typically speaks on the phone with Rees about once per week. “We have a good relationship, and I want it to stay that way because I really love Notre Dame, the coaches and what the program is doing,” explained Arnold. “Notre Dame is definitely one of my top schools right now.” Also during his visit, Arnold was able to speak with Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly along with a couple Notre Dame commits in the 2022 class – running back Jadarian Price and tight end Eli Raridon. Arnold met briefly with Kelly during his visit back in June. During the late October trip, Arnold saw a new side of Kelly.