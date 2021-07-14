Four-Star Point Guard Rodney Rice Talks Notre Dame, Visit Plans

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey first reached out to 2022 four-star Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic guard Rodney Rice last summer on one of the first days he could directly contact 2022 recruits.

Contact between the two was intermittent in the following months, Rice said. Since Rice added a Notre Dame offer in April, though, Brey has been a steady presence in his recruitment — enough for the Irish to make his top six in June and emerge as a likely official visit destination.

“It really picked up when they offered,” Rice said. “Since then, he’s been on me. We have a good connection.”