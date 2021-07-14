Four-Star Point Guard Rodney Rice Talks Notre Dame, Visit Plans
Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey first reached out to 2022 four-star Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic guard Rodney Rice last summer on one of the first days he could directly contact 2022 recruits.
Contact between the two was intermittent in the following months, Rice said. Since Rice added a Notre Dame offer in April, though, Brey has been a steady presence in his recruitment — enough for the Irish to make his top six in June and emerge as a likely official visit destination.
“It really picked up when they offered,” Rice said. “Since then, he’s been on me. We have a good connection.”
Rice says he speaks with Brey and Notre Dame’s staff about two or three times per week. Relationships have strengthened in that time — and those will be a big factor in Rice’s eventual college choice.
“I’m just looking for a family feel and a family vibe with the players and coaches,” Rice said. “When picking a school, I want to have a connection with the coaching staff really, that’s a big part of my decision.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news