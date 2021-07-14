 Four-Star Point Guard Rodney Rice Talks Notre Dame Basketball Recruitment, Mike Brey Relationship, Official Visits
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-14 16:07:17 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Four-Star Point Guard Rodney Rice Talks Notre Dame, Visit Plans

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey first reached out to 2022 four-star Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic guard Rodney Rice last summer on one of the first days he could directly contact 2022 recruits.

Contact between the two was intermittent in the following months, Rice said. Since Rice added a Notre Dame offer in April, though, Brey has been a steady presence in his recruitment — enough for the Irish to make his top six in June and emerge as a likely official visit destination.

“It really picked up when they offered,” Rice said. “Since then, he’s been on me. We have a good connection.”

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Rice says he speaks with Brey and Notre Dame’s staff about two or three times per week. Relationships have strengthened in that time — and those will be a big factor in Rice’s eventual college choice.

“I’m just looking for a family feel and a family vibe with the players and coaches,” Rice said. “When picking a school, I want to have a connection with the coaching staff really, that’s a big part of my decision.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}