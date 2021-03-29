 Four-Star Offensive Tackle George Fitzpatrick To See Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football
Four-Star OT George Fitzpatrick To See Notre Dame

Greenwood Village (Colo.) Cherry Creek offensive tackle and Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target George Fitzpatrick
Rivals ranks Fitzpatrick as the No. 2 player in Colorado and the nation’s No. 39 offensive tackle.
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the scoop on a big target from Colorado setting a visit to see Notre Dame.

{{ article.author_name }}