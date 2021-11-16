Four-star OT Charles Jagusah breaks down recent Notre Dame visit

Notre Dame doesn’t have an offensive line commitment in the 2023 class yet, but Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman’s Charles Jagusah is a name for Fighting Irish fans to keep a close eye on. Jagusah, who Rivals ranks as the nation’s No. 226 player and No. 18 offensive tackle, received his scholarship offer from Notre Dame Aug. 5, and a few weeks later, he set up a trip to South Bend to see the Irish take on USC Oct. 23. All in all, it appears the top Notre Dame target had a great time on campus.

“It was pretty good,” he said. “Notre Dame has a really pretty campus. It was a fun game too. “We were there for a strength and conditioning presentation and walked around for a bit with Coach [Jeff] Quinn, going through the facilities. We did a photoshoot, ate some food and then it was pretty much game time.” Notre Dame knocked off USC 31-16 in an exciting contest and atmosphere, which included a light show at the end of the third quarter that recruits loved. Jagusah is a bit at a loss for words in terms of how he felt about the environment inside Notre Dame Stadium. “It was fun,” he said. “Night games are always awesome. It was different than most places I’ve been. I don’t know how to describe it. The atmosphere just didn’t feel the same. It wasn’t in a bad way; I liked it.” Jagusah’s visit in late October was his first time at Notre Dame, and it was also the first time he met offensive line coach Jeff Quinn. “He’s pretty similar in person to how he was on the phone,” Jagusah noted. “He’s a pretty intense guy; you can hear him down the hallway when you walk in. He’s a funny guy, and I like him. “We talk about once per week. We’ve been getting to know each other more.”