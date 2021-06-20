 BlueAndGold - Four-Star OL Aamil Wagner Breaks Down Notre Dame OV, What's Next
football

Four-Star OL Aamil Wagner Breaks Down Notre Dame OV, What's Next

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne class of 2022 offensive tackle Aamil Wagner took his first visit to Notre Dame over the weekend. It was his third official visit in total, following trips to Kentucky and Ohio State.

Wagner, who ranks as the nation’s No. 196 and No. 25 offensive tackle, discussed his time in South Bend, Ind. with BlueandGold.com.

The Ohio native was a key visitor for the Irish over the weekend, and he seemed to love his time at Notre Dame.
The Ohio native was a key visitor for the Irish over the weekend, and he seemed to love his time at Notre Dame.

What were some of the highlights for you on the Notre Dame visit?

Wagner: “Stepping on campus was amazing; it’s truly beautiful. It was great to see it for myself. Everyone talks about how historic it is, but it doesn’t do it justice until you see it. I loved learning more about the rich offensive line history and the tremendous talent that’s come through Notre Dame. There’s been a lot of players. That was amazing.”

