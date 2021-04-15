 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Recruiting: Four-Star LB Sebastian Cheeks' Official Visit Plans Coming Into Focus
Four-Star LB Sebastian Cheeks' Official Visit Plans Coming Into Focus

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
The final step in determining a college destination is finally on the horizon for Sebastian Cheeks.

The four-star linebacker from Evanston Township (Ill.) High School has 26 offers, and 23 of those have come during the NCAA’s dead period that has prevented recruits from visiting schools (outside of self-guided tours) and meeting coaches in person. The 15-month hiatus will expire June 1.

2022 Rivals250 Linebacker Sebastian Cheeks is a top Notre Dame target.
2022 Rivals250 Linebacker Sebastian Cheeks is a top Notre Dame target. (Rivals.com)

Prospects everywhere have set official visits for June. Cheeks is among them. They’re an opportunity to learn about the programs and coaches that have been recruiting him in ways he hasn’t been able to since March 2020.

“They’re going to be critical, just to spend time with the staffs,” Cheeks said. “For them to get to know my family, it’s huge. Comfortability is everything. It’s going to be a fun process.”

