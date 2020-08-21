Queens (N.Y.) St. Francis Prep class of 2022 defensive lineman Kaleb Artis added Notre Dame to his offer sheet May 18, and in the past three months he has kept in consistent communication with the Fighting Irish coaching staff. He has enjoyed getting to know Irish defensive line coaches Mike Elston and Mike O’Guin.

Artis, the No. 2 prospect in New York and the No. 18 defensive tackle in the country per Rivals, chats regularly with Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“It’s always enthusiastic and great vibes whenever I get to speak with Coach Elston and Coach O’Guin,” Artis said. “We talk about football and how we’re doing personally. “I like their energy and the attention they’re giving me. I can definitely say that.” Notre Dame is not looking to take any additional defensive lineman in the 2021 class as the Irish are full on scholarships. Elston has moved his attention to the 2022 class, and Artis, who Rivals ranks as the No. 18 defensive tackle and No. 2 player in New York, seems to be a priority for the Fighting Irish. “He’s always excited when I’m on a phone call with him,” Artis said of Elston. “He wants to make sure me and the family are doing well. I’ll tell him about my workout program, and he loves it. I love what he’s saying.”