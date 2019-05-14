Four-Star DB Paige Still High On Notre Dame
Notre Dame defensive back recruiting is a little tough to follow right now.
The Irish have several targets on the board and are continuing to take a closer look at others during the spring evaluation period. Needless to say, getting some playmakers in the secondary is a priority for Notre Dame moving forward.
Notre Dame extended an offer to four-star West Bloomfield (MI) safety Makari Paige back in December, and he remains interested in the program.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news