Four-Star DB Paige Names Notre Dame A Top School
Notre Dame is still in the mix for Makari Paige.
The four-star safety out of West Bloom (Mich.) named the Fighting Irish in his Top 7 along with Michigan, Michigan State, Kentucky, Penn State, Purdue and Ohio State.
He released his list via Twitter.
LOVE IT OR HATE IT IM STILL MOTIVATED #TOP7 pic.twitter.com/UZmsryoHpA— MAKARI PAIGE ¹ᵏ (@makaripaige) June 3, 2019
Paige visited Notre Dame in March of last year and grabbed an offer from the Irish last December. He plans to see Notre Dame again soon.
Notre Dame currently has no defensive back commits this recruiting cycle. Paige remains an intriguing target on the board.
Notre Dame defensive backs coach Todd Lyght has been recruiting Lyght.
Paige will officially visit Kentucky on June 7 and Ohio State on June 21. He has not other official visits planned at this time.
There are currently no Future Cast picks in for Paige.
At 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, Paige is ranked as the No. 13 safety in the country, per Rivals.com.
