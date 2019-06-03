Michigan defensive back Makari Paige released his top schools on Monday. (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals.com)

Notre Dame is still in the mix for Makari Paige. The four-star safety out of West Bloom (Mich.) named the Fighting Irish in his Top 7 along with Michigan, Michigan State, Kentucky, Penn State, Purdue and Ohio State. He released his list via Twitter.

LOVE IT OR HATE IT IM STILL MOTIVATED #TOP7 pic.twitter.com/UZmsryoHpA — MAKARI PAIGE ¹ᵏ (@makaripaige) June 3, 2019

Paige visited Notre Dame in March of last year and grabbed an offer from the Irish last December. He plans to see Notre Dame again soon. Notre Dame currently has no defensive back commits this recruiting cycle. Paige remains an intriguing target on the board. Notre Dame defensive backs coach Todd Lyght has been recruiting Lyght.