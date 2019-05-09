Jordan Morant is taking his time with the process.

The four-star safety out of Bergen Catholic (N.J.) is not making a decision until January and is still in the process of setting up his official visits.

“Everything has been going great with recruiting,” Morant said. “I’m taking my time. I want to try to get my officials in this summer. I know I’m going to Michigan on June 21. I don’t have any others scheduled. I’m close to setting one with Ohio State, too.”