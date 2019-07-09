News More News
Four-Star DB Gonzalez Opens Up About Notre Dame, Recruiting

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

Texas defensive back Christian Gonzalez officially visited Notre Dame this summer. (Rivals.com)

Blue & Gold Illustrated's EJ Holland recently caught up with four-star The Colony (Texas) defensive back Christian Gonzalez.

He talks about his interest in Notre Dame, recent official visit, decision timeline and more below.

