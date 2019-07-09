Four-Star DB Gonzalez Opens Up About Notre Dame, Recruiting
Blue & Gold Illustrated's EJ Holland recently caught up with four-star The Colony (Texas) defensive back Christian Gonzalez.
He talks about his interest in Notre Dame, recent official visit, decision timeline and more below.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news