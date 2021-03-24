 Four-Star CB Terrance Brooks & His Father Go In-Depth On Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football
Four-Star CB Terrance Brooks & His Father Go In-Depth On Notre Dame

Plano (Texas) Pope John Paul II class of 2022 defensive back Terrance Brooks is one of the most coveted defensive back prospects in the country. His Rivals ranking as the nation’s No. 132 overall player and No. 18 cornerback reflects that, as does his offer list that has over 30 schools.

Brooks plans on making a cut to his list in April or May. His top group will be in the range of five to 12 schools, and the most important factors to him are early playing time, relationship with a coaching staff and a strong degree.

A school that seems to fit what Brooks is looking for is Notre Dame. The Irish staff has made the four-star player a priority target; safeties coach Chris O’Leary, cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens and defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman are in daily contact.

The Fighting Irish are looking to pull a top cornerback out of the state of Texas.
“It’s a really good relationship,” Brooks said regarding the Notre Dame staff. “They’ve been talking to me a lot. They talk to me like we’re family.”

