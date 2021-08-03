Four-Star ATH Visits Notre Dame; Where Are The Irish Recruiting Him?

The goal of Notre Dame’s Pot of Gold recruiting initiative back on March 17 for St. Patrick’s Day was to make an impact. The staff’s efforts that day mentioned often in BlueandGold.com articles five months later in a positive light, so it seems as if the staff’s mission was accomplished.

On that day, Notre Dame offered around 30 new prospects, including Temple (Texas) High class of 2023 athlete Mikal Harrison-Pilot. Notre Dame has stayed in consistent contact since and hosted him for a campus visit last week for the Irish’s “grill and chill” recruiting event last Tuesday.

“It was amazing,” Harrison-Pilot said. “You hear about them and all they have to offer, but to see it in person makes you understand why they are who they are.”