 BlueAndGold - Four-Star ATH Visits Notre Dame; Where Are The Irish Recruiting Him?
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-03 10:27:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-Star ATH Visits Notre Dame; Where Are The Irish Recruiting Him?

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The goal of Notre Dame’s Pot of Gold recruiting initiative back on March 17 for St. Patrick’s Day was to make an impact. The staff’s efforts that day mentioned often in BlueandGold.com articles five months later in a positive light, so it seems as if the staff’s mission was accomplished.

On that day, Notre Dame offered around 30 new prospects, including Temple (Texas) High class of 2023 athlete Mikal Harrison-Pilot. Notre Dame has stayed in consistent contact since and hosted him for a campus visit last week for the Irish’s “grill and chill” recruiting event last Tuesday.

“It was amazing,” Harrison-Pilot said. “You hear about them and all they have to offer, but to see it in person makes you understand why they are who they are.”

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target Mikal Harrison-Pilot
Chatting with Brian Kelly was a highlight of Mikal Harrison-Pilot’s Notre Dame visit.

Harrison-Pilot hung out with Irish receivers coach Del Alexander and new offensive recruiting director Dre Brown, who joined the Notre Dame program this summer after a short stint at Tennessee.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}