Out in Hawaii, Titus Mokiao-Atimalala is quarantined with his family and making the most of his time home. The Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campbell class of 2021 athlete is doing a lot of chores around the house and is working out daily, sometimes twice per day.

The recruiting process is keeping him busy, too.

In late March, Mokiao-Atimalala was going to be out in Los Angeles with his seven-on-seven team for a tournament and was going to make stops at USC and UCLA for visits. That was of course cancelled due to an NCAA dead period.