Four-Star Athlete Updates Status Of Potential Notre Dame Official Visit
Out in Hawaii, Titus Mokiao-Atimalala is quarantined with his family and making the most of his time home. The Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campbell class of 2021 athlete is doing a lot of chores around the house and is working out daily, sometimes twice per day.
The recruiting process is keeping him busy, too.
In late March, Mokiao-Atimalala was going to be out in Los Angeles with his seven-on-seven team for a tournament and was going to make stops at USC and UCLA for visits. That was of course cancelled due to an NCAA dead period.
He will have to reschedule to see the Los Angeles schools, but the problem is no one really knows when recruiting visits will open back up again. Currently, the dead period is set to go through May 31, and it is unknown at this point if it will be extended into June.
“Most of the visits I’m setting up aren’t until summertime, so I’m praying and hoping that [the dead period] doesn’t go into summer,” Mokiao-Atimalala said.
