Fort Wayne (Ind.) Northside ATH Brauntae Johnson has continued to see his stock rise on the recruiting trail and currently finds himself ranked No. 54 overall in the 2024 class as well as the top-ranked player in Indiana.

The four-star standout has the size and versatility to play on either side of the ball in college, and while the majority of his offers have come as a receiver, he does have one school in particular pursuing him as a safety.

Following a recent visit to Notre Dame, Johnson discussed the latest in his recruitment which includes upcoming trips to two Big Ten schools.