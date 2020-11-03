 Four-Star Athlete Mokiao-Atimalala Provides An Update On His Recruitment And Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-03 15:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Four-Star ATH Mokiao-Atimalala Provides Update On Recruitment, Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campbell class of 2021 athlete Titus Mokiao-Atimalala narrowed his recruitment down to 10 schools in September, but he’s only been able to visit three of those programs in-person.

FLASH SALE! Click here to join BlueandGold.com for only $12 your first year!

Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campbell class of 2021 athlete Titus Mokiao-Atimalala
Mokiao-Atimalala is one of Notre Dam’'s most important remaining targets in the 2021 class. (Rivals.com)

And that number won’t increase anytime soon. The NCAA’s dead period due to the coronavirus pandemic began in mid-March and is set to run through Dec. 31. The early signing period for 2021 football recruits is Dec. 16-18, but the four-star prospect plans to skip out on that.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}