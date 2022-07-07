Mylan Graham burst on to the recruiting scene when Ohio State extended his first scholarship offer following a standout performance at the Buckeye's camp. That was only the beginning for the 2024 receiver from New Haven, Indiana as he went on to tally an addition seven offers in the month of June.

Graham put his impressive skill-set on display at the Pylon 7-on-7 nationals over the weekend and it quickly became apparent why his recruitment took off so quickly. Following Saturday's pool play portion of the tournament, Graham took some time to discuss the latest in his recruitment, and give his reaction to receiving his first offer from Ohio State.