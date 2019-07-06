News More News
football

Four-Star 2021 Texas DE Watson Talks Notre Dame

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

Texas defensive end Landyn Watson has visited Notre Dame. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Notre Dame has been making rounds in the Long Star State.

The Irish offered four-star 2021 Hutto (Texas) defensive end Landyn Watson last November and stopped by to see him during the spring evaluation period in May.

{{ article.author_name }}