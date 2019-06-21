This time around, the Irish picked up a verbal pledge from four-star Hart County (Ga.) tight end Cane Berrong , who announced his decision on Friday.

Berrong made an unofficial visit to Notre Dame for its Irish Invasion camp on June 9. It was there where he fell in love with the program.

“It was amazing,” Berrong told Blue & Gold Illustrated after the visit. “The campus exceeded my expectations, and the camp was a lot of fun. I’d say hanging with Brock Wright and Cole Kmet on Friday was definitely a highlight. I loved the stadium and Touchdown Jesus.”

Berrong also had an opportunity to bond with Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long and recruiting coordinator Brian Polian.

“I talked to Coach Long a lot,” Berrong said. “He just told me how they would use me in the offense and showed how they used their tight ends in the past. Coach (Brian) Polian gave me the overall picture of student life and the benefits of attending Notre Dame.”