The latest edition of the Rivals100 was released Tuesday and four Irish commits made the cut.

Leading the way for Notre Dame was offensive tackle Quinn Carroll, who checked in at No. 54 Carroll has been a consistent figure on the list since his recruitment began.

The next Irish pledge on the list is safety Litchfield Ajavon, coming in at No. 87.

Two Irish commits made their debut on the list, making huge jumps from their previous rankings.

Atlanta Marist safety Kyle Hamilton, who was a three-star when he committed to Notre Dame in April, jumped 130 spots from No. 247 to No. 97.

Cincinnati Anderson offensive lineman Zeke Correll jumped from an unranked four-star prospect all the way up to No. 95.

Stay tuned tomorrow for the rest of the Rivals250 for the class of 2019, which will surely feature more Irish commits.

