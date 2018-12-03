Click HERE to sign up for an annual subscription to BlueAndGold.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Irish apparel and gear!

Notre Dame linebacker Te'von Coney, safety Alohi Gilman, defensive tackle Jerry Tillery and cornerback Julian Love have all been named to the Pro Football Focus 2018 All-American Team due to their play during the season.

Coney was named to the first-team while Gilman made second team. Tillery and Love came in as honorable mention (third team) at their respective positions.

Coney led the Irish in tackles with 107 total stops to go with 3.5 sacks and an interception. Gilman was second with 76 tackles and two interceptions while Love registered 61 tackles and 15 pass breakups. Love is a finalist for the Thorpe Award (best defensive back). Tillery led the team in sacks with eight to go with 30 tackles.

"Coney proved vital to the Fighting Irish defense this season, both prowling the middle of the field with solid tackling skills but also in coverage," the site wrote. "On 421 coverage snaps, Coney was targeted 35 times. He allowed just 18 receptions (51.4% catch rate) for just 132 yards and didn’t allow a single reception over 23 yards."

For the regular season, Coney finished with a 91.6 grade while Gilman (90.4), Love (90.3) and Tillery (90.1) were not far behind also earning above a 90.0 mark from the service.