Four Former Notre Dame Players Make 2021 PFF50

The 2021 PFF50 ought to boost Notre Dame’s case for the title of “O-Line U." Four Notre Dame football alums are among the 50 best NFL players in Pro Football Focus’ eyes – and three of them play on the offensive line. That trio starts with the former Notre Dame guard whom PFF views as the best offensive lineman in football.

Pro Football Focus ranked former Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson as the best offensive lineman in the NFL. (USA Today)

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson is the No. 4 player on the list, following the second straight season in which he led all NFL offensive linemen in PFF WAR. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 draft has earned first-team All-Pro honors in each of his three years in the NFL. “Nelson plays offensive guard, a significantly less valuable position than tackle, but that tells you just how good he is at his current position,” PFF’s Sam Monson wrote. “Nelson has now allowed just three sacks in his three NFL seasons and finished 2020 with 15 total pressures allowed across the full regular season and wild-card game. If anything, Nelson is an even better run-blocker, making him one of the best players in the game, period.” The No. 2 ranked offensive lineman is also a former Irish player. Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin, a four-time first-team All-Pro, is No. 13 on the PFF50. His string of six straight Pro Bowls to begin his career ended in 2020 due to a calf injury that limited him to 10 games. He also made his first two career starts at tackle last year.

“The Dallas offensive line fell apart last season, but Martin was still playing his best football right up until getting injured, even when he kicked out to right tackle,” Monson wrote. “Martin earned a PFF overall grade of 91.3 at the time of his injury, allowing just 13 total pressures across 10 games. He has now allowed just one sack in two years for the Cowboys.” The third former Notre Dame blocker is Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who is 46th in the PFF50. He’s the No. 7-ranked lineman and fifth among offensive tackles. The 2019 first-team All-Pro signed a five-year, $112 million extension last year, but suffered a season-ending ankle injury six games into 2020. “Stanley may be the best pass-protector in the entire NFL at any position,” Monson wrote. “He has back-to-back PFF pass-blocking grades of at least 90.0 (albeit in an injury-shortened year in 2020). He has surrendered just 16 total pressures across his last 719 pass-blocking snaps, allowing his quarterback to be hit or sacked just three times in that period. "Stanley’s run blocking has improved throughout his career, but it’s his pass-blocking prowess that powers him to this ranking. What separates him from a player like David Bakhtiari is a combination of longevity at that level and the undoubted effect Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore offense has on the ease of his job as a pass protector by comparison.”