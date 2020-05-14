Meanwhile, Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson has been classified as the second-best/most dominant player at any position who is under 25 years of age, per PFF.

Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith and Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin graded out among the 101 best players in the NFL during the 2010-19 decade.

The top 101 list is not evaluating one’s potential or talent, but the production and efficiency during the completed decade.



A first-round selection in 2011, Smith ranked No. 22 by PFF — coincidentally his jersey number.

He has earned five consecutive Pro Bowl invitations and was All-Pro in 2017. His five Pro Bowls are a record by a Notre Dame defensive back alumnus, breaking the tie he had with Dave Duerson, who had four straight appearances from 1985-88.

With Smith having four seasons of at least an 85.0, PFF cited how he “has been equally comfortable in deep center field as he is in the box or covering the slot, whether that be against backs, tight ends or even wideouts. At his best, Smith has been the best safety in the league, and the fulcrum that allows Mike Zimmer’s defensive scheme to function.”

Ranked No. 51, Martin didn’t enter the NFL until 2014 but has been in the Pro Bowl all six seasons (four-time All-Pro) and could conceivably become the all-time leader among Irish players. Defensive lineman Alan Page and wide receiver Tim Brown had nine Pro Bowl appearances apiece to share the standard, while offensive lineman George Kunz and quarterback Joe Montana each have eight.

Wrote PFF: “The past few seasons have seen him elevate his game and earn far more recognition in his own right … Martin has now earned an overall PFF grade above 85.0 in five of his first six seasons in the NFL."

Finally, Nelson trailed only Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the league’s best player under age 25.

An All-Pro each of his first two seasons, Nelson will be 24 years, five months and 22 days old for this year’s opener. At No. 3 was Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey, while quarterbacks DeShaun Watson and Lamar Jackson were 7 and 8, respectively.

Wrote PFF: “Nelson was about as easy an NFL projection as you can get coming out of Notre Dame, and it’s no surprise that he has wasted no time in cementing his spot as one of the best guards in the NFL.

“He raised his grade from 79.4 as a rookie to 91.2 this past season, and his 88.8 grade over the last two seasons combined is higher than any other interior offensive lineman in the league over that span. To be as dominant as Nelson has been at his age is a rarity in the NFL.”