Former Notre Dame LB Paul Moala commits to Idaho

That injury history led Moala to the NCAA's transfer portal in January. On Tuesday, Moala announced a commitment to transfer to Idaho for the next stage of his football career.

The linebacker tore the Achilles tendon in his right leg against Florida State on Oct. 10, 2020. A little less than 11 months later, Moala tore the Achilles tendon in his left leg against the same opponent in Notre Dame's 2021 season opener at Florida State.

Moala was an academic senior for the 2021-22 school year and graduated in January. He could have as many as three years of eligibility remaining after missing the majority of the past two seasons and the COVID-19 eligibility relief granted by the NCAA.

Moala finished his Notre Dame career with 22 tackles, one tackle for a loss and one touchdown on a fumble return against Navy in 2019. Moala played in 19 games as a freshman and sophomore mostly on special teams before being limited to just three games in 2020 and one game in 2021.

A former three-star recruit in the 2018 class, Moala proved his ability to Notre Dame's coaching staff during the Irish Invasion camp in June 2017. The Irish made a push to keep Moala, a safety from nearby Penn High School in Mishawaka, Ind., close to home.

Moala became the ninth former Notre Dame football player to find a new home via the transfer portal since the start of the 2021 season. Three players have not yet identified their next destination: cornerback JoJo Johnson and safeties Litchfield Ajavon and KJ Wallace.