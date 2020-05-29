Most early position rankings and 2021 mock drafts won’t turn up any mention of Ian Book. The Notre Dame quarterback is a projected late-round pick or an undrafted free agent. The reasons generally are that he is small, not particularly athletic or the owner of top-tier arm talent, and can leave plays on the field by bailing from the pocket too much. But in BlueandGold.com football analyst Mike Goolsby’s eyes, the world steal isn't nearly strong enough to describing the thievery a team would commit in signing Book as a rookie free agent or taking him in the seventh round.

Book displayed mobility and comfort as a runner and throwing on the move. (Bill Panzica)

“I think he’s going to be a first-round pick,” Goolsby, a former Notre Dame linebacker, said on the May 28 Irish Huddle podcast. “I truly believe that. I’m on the record. “Think about your modern-day quarterbacks, Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, etc. Tua Tagovailoa is not a huge person. So you can take that measurable, traditional generic quarterback and stick it to the side in modern-day football. He has escapability.” Book, at 6-0 and 206 pounds, is no bigger than any of those top-five NFL draft picks. In addition to his 34 touchdown passes in 2019, he was Notre Dame’s second-leading rusher with 546 yards. He averaged 4.9 yards per carry and ran for four touchdowns. His seven-yard touchdown run with 29 seconds left rescued Notre Dame from a home loss to Virginia Tech. Going by the numbers, Book’s 2019 was perhaps the best statistical season by a Notre Dame quarterback that decade. But beyond those gaudy initial numbers, some less inspiring themes persisted.

Book left some throws on the field by evacuating the pocket before it was necessary, inventing pressure when it wasn't always there. He completion percentage dropped by eight points. Those are the nitpicks and areas of needed improvement heading into his third year as a starter. “The thing to me Book needs to do, and Brian Kelly can help him with this, ‘You’re the man. Calm down. You’re a fantastic player,’” Goolsby said. “He gets those happy feet. We’re not pointing fingers at the offensive line if he’s not anxious back there. If he’s anxious and not delivering, he has happy feet, it makes the line look more porous than it actually is.” Notre Dame’s line graded out positively in 2019, allowing only 16 sacks and earning Pro Football Focus’ second-highest pass blocking efficiency grade. It had the ninth-best sack rate on passing downs, per Football Outsiders.