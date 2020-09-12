15 minutes following the conclusion of Notre Dame's 27-13 victory against Duke on Saturday, BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer and Mike Goolsby , a former Irish captain, went live on YouTube to break down the game.

“Don’t rush to judgement too quickly, give it two or three games. From what I saw, it looked like almost a continuation from last season. I can’t wait to see how this offense evolves; we saw Book under center, inside runs, outside runs, a ton of crossing patterns too. I did not see a lot of guys getting open when they’d show the endzone cam on the broadcast.

“Defensively we looked okay; we saw a couple guys flashed. Kyle Hamilton will be okay, that just looked like an ankle sprain.

“The first initial takeaway was just be patient. It’s gonna take some time, I am curious to watch some other games as the day progresses and see what these other teams look like and if they look slow. Just be patient, happy to get a nice win.

“It was really a continuation of last year. As a fan, you want to see those big jumps in terms of progress, but taking into account what the team had to deal with during the offseason, I am content.

“Fans like to talk offense, so let’s talk offense. Especially in the first half, it did not seem like we were blocking the edges at all. So, it was over and over again we ran plays into the boundary so there are some aspects of the game plan and execution that seem like they could be an easy fix and something to address. That’s a problem, going into week two we should be able to fix that."

