Forecasting a Notre Dame Football X-Factor Player On Offense in 2021

The best offenses in college football are the ones that aren’t too reliant on the same playmakers over and over again. Diversity is the spice of life. It’s also what keeps the chains moving and puts points on the board. Everyone expects junior running back Kyren Williams and sophomore tight end Michael Mayer to be productive this season for Notre Dame. The Irish also have three senior wide receivers set to start who are looking to finally break out in their college careers. But who else will step up for Notre Dame offensively? The BlueandGold.com staff speculated on that query by answering the following question: "Who is one projected non-starter on offense who could be the unit’s biggest X-Factor?"

Mike Singer: Joe Wilkins Jr.

This might be a take where I’m way off. I don’t know. But I am of the opinion that Joe Wilkins Jr. is in store for big things this season. If he’s not able to break into the wide receiver rotation early in the season, then that will be an indicator that I am indeed off, but I loved what I saw from Wilkins in clips Notre Dame sent to the media this past spring. He’s listed at 6-1½ 190 pounds but looks about 6-3 or 6-4 on film with his length. He has the potential to be a strong boundary receiver if Kevin Austin Jr. doesn’t live up to his potential. Wilkins had a great game to open the season last year against Duke in leading the Irish with four receptions for 44 yards, but he only caught three passes the rest of the season. With just seven career receptions, am I putting too much faith into Wilkins being a breakout player this season? Possibly. But I’m on the Wilkins bandwagon.

Notre Dame wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. could be in for a big senior season. (Mike Miller)

Patrick Engel: Chris Tyree

Right now, you can’t get past three names when listing Notre Dame’s most proven explosive play generators without listing running back Chris Tyree. Even if skilled but mysterious wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. becomes one of those this year, as many hope he can, it’s hard to envision a scenario where Tyree is not in the top five. Tyree may not be a starter, but he’s an important piece in Notre Dame’s offensive finding a more explosive gear. And offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has repeatedly stated his intent this offseason to increase Tyree’s workload from the 81 total touches he received as a freshman in 2020.

Notre Dame backup running back Chris Tyree is looking to increase his touch total from last year. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Tyree might be the Irish’s fastest offensive player. He’s their best home-run threat. His 10 runs of 15-plus yards averaged 29.9 yards in length. He averaged 6.8 yards per carry and 8.1 yards per catch. Both are strong numbers for a running back. Kyren Williams isn’t going anywhere as Notre Dame’s No. 1 option at the position, though. How Tyree becomes more involved and where Rees creates his increase in touches are important plots to track throughout the season. Increasing his eight receptions is a good place to start.

Tyler Horka: Lorenzo Styles Jr.

Hear me out. Enough has been said of the Notre Dame senior wide receivers. Kevin Austin Jr., Avery Davis and Braden Lenzy are all set to start. That trio has compiled 901 career receiving yards between two true seniors and a graduate senior. Their top two backups, seniors Joe Wilkins Jr. and Lawrence Keys III, have totaled 248 combined career yards. The sum of those totals — 1,149 — wouldn't have cracked the top 20 nationally for individual receiving yards in 2019, the last non-shortened college football season. At what point should the conversation about those pass catchers — at least that’s what they’re supposed to be — stop and focus on someone else? We’re going to do that right here, right now. My offensive X-factor is early enrollee true freshman wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr.

Notre Dame true freshman wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. has a chance to be an immediate impact player. (Notre Dame Athletics)