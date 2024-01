Join Eric Hansen and Tyler James live on YouTube at 7 p.m. EST for the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps."

They'll discuss how Notre Dame can best take advantage of winter workouts with director of football performance Loren Landow and the latest in ND recruiting while answering questions from viewers.

"Football Never Sleeps," a weekly live show, is sponsored by Legacy Heating & Air.

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Drayk Bowen