Join Eric Hansen and Tyler James at 8 p.m. EDT for the latest edition of Football Never Sleeps live on YouTube.

They'll share their latest observations from Notre Dame's preseason camp, what they're monitoring from the Irish in the coming weeks, Notre Dame's reported decision to stick with Under Armour, the recruiting push in the 2025 class and answer questions from viewers.

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Audric Estimé