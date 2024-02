Watch Eric Hansen and Tyler James discuss Notre Dame signing defensive coordinator Al Golden to a four-year contract extension, a promotion to linebackers coach for Max Bullough, if the coaching carousel has finally stopped for the Irish and more recruiting news while answering questions from viewers on the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps."

