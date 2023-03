Join Eric Hansen and Tyler James on YouTube at 7 p.m. EDT for the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps." They will discuss Notre Dame's first week of spring practice, what developments have been made, what questions still need to be answered and take your inquiries.

Tune into "Football Never Sleeps" weekly through the Blue-Gold Game to keep up with Irish spring football.

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Deion Colzie (left) and Jayden Thomas (middle)