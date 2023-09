Join Eric Hansen and Tyler James live on YouTube at 7 p.m. EDT for the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps." They'll discuss head coach Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference, what mattered most from Notre Dame's 41-17 win over Central Michigan, what to expect from Saturday's Ohio State game and answer questions from viewers.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Tobias Merriweather (front) and Holden Staes