Watch former Notre Dame offensive lineman Bob Morton and Eric Hansen of Inside ND Sports chat on YouTube about how college football teams and individuals go about getting better in the summer, the Irish O-line's evolution and challenges, and newcomers to watch, the latest on the recruiting front ... and answer questions from viewers.

"Football Never Sleeps," a weekly live show on YouTube, is sponsored by Legacy Heating & Air.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured (left-to-right): Ty Chan, Tosh Baker, Rocco Spindler, Pat Coogan.