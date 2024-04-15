Join Eric Hansen and Tyler James live on YouTube at 7 p.m. EDT for the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps." They'll discuss Saturday's closed scrimmage, which position groups can prove something in the Blue-Gold Game and the latest recruiting news while answering questions from viewers.

"Football Never Sleeps," a weekly live show on YouTube, is sponsored by Legacy Heating & Air.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Preston Zinter, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, Drayk Bowen, Jaylen Sneed and Jack Kiser (left to right)