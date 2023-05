Join Eric Hansen and Tyler James at 7 p.m. EDT live on YouTube for the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps."

They'll discuss Notre Dame receiving a commitment from Rhode Island graduate transfer DB Antonio Carter II, what the Irish could still be looking for in the transfer portal, how much talent Notre Dame accumulated with nine high school commitments since late March and answer questions from viewers.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Cam Williams, Jack Larsen, CJ Carr and Aneyas Williams (left to right)