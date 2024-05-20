Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Football Never Sleeps: How Notre Dame's future rosters are coming together

Inside ND Sports
Staff

Join Eric Hansen and Tyler James live on YouTube at 7 p.m. EDT for the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps."

They'll discuss projections for Notre Dame's 2024 season, the role Matt Jansen plays in ND's program, three-star defensive lineman Gordy Sulfsted's becoming the latest commitment to ND's 2025 class and the Rivals Camp in Indianapolis while answering questions from viewers.

"Football Never Sleeps," a weekly live show on YouTube, is sponsored by Legacy Heating & Air.

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports
Pictured: Al Washington


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement