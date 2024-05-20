Join Eric Hansen and Tyler James live on YouTube at 7 p.m. EDT for the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps."

They'll discuss projections for Notre Dame's 2024 season, the role Matt Jansen plays in ND's program, three-star defensive lineman Gordy Sulfsted's becoming the latest commitment to ND's 2025 class and the Rivals Camp in Indianapolis while answering questions from viewers.

"Football Never Sleeps," a weekly live show on YouTube, is sponsored by Legacy Heating & Air.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Al Washington



