Join Eric Hansen and Tyler James live on YouTube at 7 p.m. EDT for the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps."

They'll discuss Notre Dame adding a commitment from three-star wide receiver Jerome Bettis Jr., the impact of Notre Dame's Pot of Gold Day for the 2026 class, and projecting wide receiver and linebacker development during ND's spring football while answering questions from viewers.

"Football Never Sleeps," a weekly live show on YouTube, is sponsored by Legacy Heating & Air.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Jerome Bettis Sr. (left) and Jerome Bettis Jr.