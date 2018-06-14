During a seven-year stint in the NFL as a scout and assistant wide receivers coach, Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic head coach Frank Edgerly was around several talented tight ends including Rob Gronkowski during his time with the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns.

Edgerly, who had coached Red Bank Catholic for 10 seasons prior to his departure, returned in 2016 to take over the program. He found himself near another tight end he thought had quite the skill set and future: 2020 product Kevin Bauman.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Bauman was just a freshman when Edgerly took over, but two years later Bauman became one of the more coveted tight ends in his class before making an early commitment to Notre Dame.

“At his age, he was bigger, stronger and faster than everyone,” Edgerly told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “Once you see him start to move around athletically and run routes, you start to see some catch skills that are rare. Of course, you start thinking if he can continue to progress and add to his body and skill that the kid has a chance to walk out of the program as a really special player.

“I look at Kevin’s frame and his catch skills and the sky is the limit. I know it’s overused and a cliché. He’s got size, natural talent and natural ball skills. The thing that magnifies it all is that football is oxygen to this kid. Whatever he has he is going to maximize it.”