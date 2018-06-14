Football Is 'Oxygen' For New Irish 2020 TE Commit Kevin Bauman
During a seven-year stint in the NFL as a scout and assistant wide receivers coach, Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic head coach Frank Edgerly was around several talented tight ends including Rob Gronkowski during his time with the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns.
Edgerly, who had coached Red Bank Catholic for 10 seasons prior to his departure, returned in 2016 to take over the program. He found himself near another tight end he thought had quite the skill set and future: 2020 product Kevin Bauman.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Bauman was just a freshman when Edgerly took over, but two years later Bauman became one of the more coveted tight ends in his class before making an early commitment to Notre Dame.
“At his age, he was bigger, stronger and faster than everyone,” Edgerly told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “Once you see him start to move around athletically and run routes, you start to see some catch skills that are rare. Of course, you start thinking if he can continue to progress and add to his body and skill that the kid has a chance to walk out of the program as a really special player.
“I look at Kevin’s frame and his catch skills and the sky is the limit. I know it’s overused and a cliché. He’s got size, natural talent and natural ball skills. The thing that magnifies it all is that football is oxygen to this kid. Whatever he has he is going to maximize it.”
While Bauman is still progressing in the run game, Edgerly is high on Bauman’s ability to make an impact as a pass-catcher.
“There’s not a thing he can’t do in the pass game,” Edgerly said. “He continues to get better and better in the run game. At times, he was dominant. His natural skill set as a receiver from the position is very rare. He’s a kid that you see a lot of his basketball skills translate to football in terms of body control and understanding positioning.
“I think fundamentally he’s growing in the run game to the point where he’s becoming a complete tight end.”
More attention will be on Bauman as a junior given his status as a Notre Dame commit and star ranking. Even though teams will attempt to take Bauman out of games, his versatility could negate their efforts.
“He plays throughout the entire formation,” Edgerly explained. “Our system has kind of always allowed for it. The fortunate thing for him there was a system flexible enough. He’s going to take off from five or six launch points and he’s certainly going to get more and more attention.
“We will need the ability to move him around a little bit instead of one or two spots which would be imprudent and irresponsible. His ability to play at those different launch points is what separates him. You can stick someone at any spot you want, but this kid can run the route tree from every spot. There’s nothing off the table for him.”
According to MaxPreps, Bauman caught 19 passes for 380 yards and five touchdowns during his sophomore campaign. Bauman picked the Irish over the likes of Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, Northwestern, Texas A&M, West Virginia and others.
