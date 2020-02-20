Florida DE Keanu Koht Lukewarm On Notre Dame
Vero Beach (Fla.) High class of 2021 defensive end Keanu Koht is over 30 scholarship offers and the recruiting process doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon.
"It's been blowing me up lately," the 6-6, 225-pounder said. "Every day I wake up to a million texts. I try my best to respond to all of them. It's been popping lately."
Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Nebraska, Oklahoma and many others are after him, and Notre Dame has been a player in his recruitment since offering last November.
Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston visited Koht's school in January during the contact period, and head coach Brian Kelly made a stop in as well.
