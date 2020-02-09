Notre Dame offered several new defensive back offers in January, and a very interesting scholarship dished out by the Irish was to Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian School's Corey Coley.

During his junior campaign, the 6-0, 165-pounder recorded 38 tackles, five pass deflections and picked off a pass as well. Coley shows great closing ability as a cornerback and plays some nickel as well at the high school level.

Rivals lists the Coley as a safety, and he is ranked as the No. 34 prospect at his position and the No. 46 prospect in the state of Florida.