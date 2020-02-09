Florida DB Talks Notre Dame; Will The Irish Get A Visit?
Notre Dame offered several new defensive back offers in January, and a very interesting scholarship dished out by the Irish was to Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian School's Corey Coley.
During his junior campaign, the 6-0, 165-pounder recorded 38 tackles, five pass deflections and picked off a pass as well. Coley shows great closing ability as a cornerback and plays some nickel as well at the high school level.
Rivals lists the Coley as a safety, and he is ranked as the No. 34 prospect at his position and the No. 46 prospect in the state of Florida.
Notre Dame defensive analyst Chris O'Leary was on the road in January and made a stop in at Coley's school. He extended the offer, which excited Coley.
