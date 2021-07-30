Flipping The Switch: Notre Dame CB Cam Hart Is No Stranger To Change

Editor's Note: This story ran in the Blue & Gold Illustrated August 2021 edition of the magazine. Subscribe to the magazine here.

Andy Stefanelli won’t ever forget it.

Sitting in his office at Baltimore Good Counsel High School with then-Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea and wide receivers coach Del Alexander, Stefanelli, Good Counsel’s head coach, and the two Irish coaches chatted about wide receiver Cam Hart’s recent commitment to Notre Dame.

“Now, Coach,” Stefanelli said to Lea, “Cam can play a little defense, too.”

A hushed silence enveloped the room before Lea shattered it.

“Oh, don’t you worry,” Lea said. “I’m going to try to steal him.”