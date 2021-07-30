Flipping The Switch: Notre Dame CB Cam Hart Is No Stranger To Change
Editor's Note: This story ran in the Blue & Gold Illustrated August 2021 edition of the magazine. Subscribe to the magazine here.
Andy Stefanelli won’t ever forget it.
Sitting in his office at Baltimore Good Counsel High School with then-Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea and wide receivers coach Del Alexander, Stefanelli, Good Counsel’s head coach, and the two Irish coaches chatted about wide receiver Cam Hart’s recent commitment to Notre Dame.
“Now, Coach,” Stefanelli said to Lea, “Cam can play a little defense, too.”
A hushed silence enveloped the room before Lea shattered it.
“Oh, don’t you worry,” Lea said. “I’m going to try to steal him.”
Lea and Alexander were both instrumental in luring Hart, a three-star recruit, to Notre Dame. The former was also an important influencer in changing his position from wideout to defensive back. Two years after showing up in South Bend looking to make a difference for the Irish offense, Hart is expected to start at cornerback.
Theft successful.
“I was excited when Coach Lea came to me and said they’re excited about moving me over to DB,” Hart said in April.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news